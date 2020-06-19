4616 Lester Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large open spaces with a very modern / contemporary feel and look. Minutes away from medical district, oak lawn, and downtown!! Updated Kitchen and appliances with smart home capabilities. Bedrooms are on separate floors with both having a full bath. House a back yard great for small dogs or fire pit! Grill area is on second floor patio, includes gas grill and washer / dryer.



Renter pays for trash and sewer and additional utilities.



Furnished options available, optional management companies can also be added for a 10-15%.