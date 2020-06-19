All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:06 AM

4616 Lester Dr

Location

4616 Lester Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large open spaces with a very modern / contemporary feel and look. Minutes away from medical district, oak lawn, and downtown!! Updated Kitchen and appliances with smart home capabilities. Bedrooms are on separate floors with both having a full bath. House a back yard great for small dogs or fire pit! Grill area is on second floor patio, includes gas grill and washer / dryer.

Renter pays for trash and sewer and additional utilities.

Furnished options available, optional management companies can also be added for a 10-15%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Lester Dr have any available units?
4616 Lester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Lester Dr have?
Some of 4616 Lester Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Lester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Lester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Lester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Lester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Lester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Lester Dr offers parking.
Does 4616 Lester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Lester Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Lester Dr have a pool?
No, 4616 Lester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Lester Dr have accessible units?
No, 4616 Lester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Lester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Lester Dr has units with dishwashers.

