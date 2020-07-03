All apartments in Dallas
Location

4614 Gurley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Jubilee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Looking for a 2 bedroom in a quite well-located complex? The landlord is looking to fill one unit in 4-plex. The owner lives locally and wants to maintain good safe and quite complex. This 2 bedroom includes- New Washer and Dryer, Fridge, Stove, linen closet and a small pantry and is privately located in the back of the complex with a small grassy area. The Living area is open to the kitchen. Ther is onsite parking. (The bathroom is not updated) 1 block from Jubilee Park Community Center (A multi-million dollar project). The online application pulls credit, background, and evictions and we verify income and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Gurley Avenue have any available units?
4614 Gurley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Gurley Avenue have?
Some of 4614 Gurley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Gurley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Gurley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Gurley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Gurley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4614 Gurley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Gurley Avenue offers parking.
Does 4614 Gurley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 Gurley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Gurley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4614 Gurley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Gurley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4614 Gurley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Gurley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Gurley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

