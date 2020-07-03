4614 Gurley Avenue

Amenities

Looking for a 2 bedroom in a quite well-located complex? The landlord is looking to fill one unit in 4-plex. The owner lives locally and wants to maintain good safe and quite complex. This 2 bedroom includes- New Washer and Dryer, Fridge, Stove, linen closet and a small pantry and is privately located in the back of the complex with a small grassy area. The Living area is open to the kitchen. Ther is onsite parking. (The bathroom is not updated) 1 block from Jubilee Park Community Center (A multi-million dollar project). The online application pulls credit, background, and evictions and we verify income and rental history.