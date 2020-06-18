All apartments in Dallas
Location

4605 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale Condo in highly sought after Dallas location near UTSW! Conveniently located by tollway, 35E, Parkland, Dart station and Love Field airport. Larger corner unit with assigned 1 car garage in a gated complex. Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath with split floor plan that maximizes space. Master Bath has double vanity and large walk in closet. Designer island kitchen with SS appliances open to a huge living room with private balcony for seasonal views. Fridge, Washer and Dryer and newer AC unit included. Fitness center access, Outdoor pool with grill and Water bill are included as part of HOA. This unit is an entertainers dream and a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4605 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4605 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4605 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Cedar Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.

