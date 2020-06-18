4605 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Upscale Condo in highly sought after Dallas location near UTSW! Conveniently located by tollway, 35E, Parkland, Dart station and Love Field airport. Larger corner unit with assigned 1 car garage in a gated complex. Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath with split floor plan that maximizes space. Master Bath has double vanity and large walk in closet. Designer island kitchen with SS appliances open to a huge living room with private balcony for seasonal views. Fridge, Washer and Dryer and newer AC unit included. Fitness center access, Outdoor pool with grill and Water bill are included as part of HOA. This unit is an entertainers dream and a MUST SEE!