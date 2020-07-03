All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4528 Weldon Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM

4528 Weldon Street

4528 Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Weldon Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to LEASE a property in a stellar location with high end duplexes, town homes & contemporary looking homes on same block & street. Conveniently located in HOT Belmont Park, just blocks from 75, Knox Henderson, Turtle Creek, Uptown & Downtown Dallas! Property contains over 1200 sq ft (larger than Tax Rolls indicate), 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living, dining, kitchen plus spacious bedrooms, covered patio and back yard. There is a 2nd unit behind the house that is currently leased. Property is also For Sale MLS#14317305
Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Weldon Street have any available units?
4528 Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4528 Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Weldon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Weldon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4528 Weldon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Weldon Street offers parking.
Does 4528 Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 4528 Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 4528 Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4528 Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 Weldon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 Weldon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

