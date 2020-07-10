4523 Junius

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool table

Beautiful historic home near downtown, uptown and everything the city center has to offer!!

It is impossible to miss the curb appeal when you pull up to this There is plenty of space with multiple living areas and a formal dining room Or billiards room downstairs. There is also a large updated kitchen with double ovens and granite counter tops, and tons of counter space plus a giant pantry for plenty of storage.

Upstairs you will find two master bedrooms, and three more large bedrooms plus a fantastic full length cover deck on the front of the home to enjoy the outdoors and entertain on. If more space is needed the well manicured backyard has plenty of space for gatherings or just quiet enjoyment.