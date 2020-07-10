All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:30 PM

4523 Junius

4523 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
Beautiful historic home near downtown, uptown and everything the city center has to offer!!
It is impossible to miss the curb appeal when you pull up to this There is plenty of space with multiple living areas and a formal dining room Or billiards room downstairs. There is also a large updated kitchen with double ovens and granite counter tops, and tons of counter space plus a giant pantry for plenty of storage.
Upstairs you will find two master bedrooms, and three more large bedrooms plus a fantastic full length cover deck on the front of the home to enjoy the outdoors and entertain on. If more space is needed the well manicured backyard has plenty of space for gatherings or just quiet enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Junius have any available units?
4523 Junius doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Junius have?
Some of 4523 Junius's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Junius currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Junius is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Junius pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Junius is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4523 Junius offer parking?
No, 4523 Junius does not offer parking.
Does 4523 Junius have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 Junius offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Junius have a pool?
No, 4523 Junius does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Junius have accessible units?
No, 4523 Junius does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Junius have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Junius has units with dishwashers.

