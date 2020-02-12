4520 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
garage
parking
garage
beautifully crafted 1-1 Condo in the Dallas area! Hard floor through-out, with plenty of counter space. Plenty of room in the bedroom as well as the living area. Located close to plenty of schools shopping and parks
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4520 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4520 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.