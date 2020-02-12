All apartments in Dallas
4520 Holland Avenue

4520 Holland Avenue
Location

4520 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautifully crafted 1-1 Condo in the Dallas area! Hard floor through-out, with plenty of counter space. Plenty of room in the bedroom as well as the living area. Located close to plenty of schools shopping and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4520 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4520 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Holland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Holland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

