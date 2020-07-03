All apartments in Dallas
4519 Lafayette Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4519 Lafayette Street

4519 Lafayette Street
4519 Lafayette Street, Dallas, TX 75204

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unbelievable opportunity to lease a updated modern condo with gorgeous fixtures, finishes and decorator touches. Wood floors in the main living area and abundant windows provide lots of natural light. Community is gated and there is visitor parking just steps from this townhome. The master bedroom contains 2 master closets and dual sinks along with a glass enclosed shower. this end unit provides a large backyard area and shaded outdoor patio area. Security system is $60 per month including cameras, monitoring etc. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Lafayette Street have any available units?
4519 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 4519 Lafayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Lafayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 4519 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 4519 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 4519 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.

