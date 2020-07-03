4519 Lafayette Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Unbelievable opportunity to lease a updated modern condo with gorgeous fixtures, finishes and decorator touches. Wood floors in the main living area and abundant windows provide lots of natural light. Community is gated and there is visitor parking just steps from this townhome. The master bedroom contains 2 master closets and dual sinks along with a glass enclosed shower. this end unit provides a large backyard area and shaded outdoor patio area. Security system is $60 per month including cameras, monitoring etc. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE.