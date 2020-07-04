4514 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available Now! Stunning, low maintenance Town Home located in Prime Oaklawn neighborhood. This modern 3 bedroom features amazing updates thru-out starting with extensive hardwoods. The open concept 2nd floor is flooded with recessed lighting and a door leading to your private balcony overlooking the quaint community. You'll enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen offering ss appliances, undermount lighting and ample storage with an abundance of cabinets. The inviting living area is highlighted by a gas fireplace and charming built-in cabinets. All beds feature updated en suite's and spacious closets. Don't miss the private patio for grilling and relaxing. Supreme location within walking distance to Whole Foods.