Dallas, TX
4507 Holland Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:41 PM

4507 Holland Avenue

4507 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Walk in & you'll immediately be impressed with this beautiful townhome. Inviting living w cozy wood burning fireplace adjacent to half bathroom, open dining w views of private fenced back patio. Spacious kitchen. Upstairs you'll be excited to see the very appealing large master bedroom also w wood burning fireplace, fantastic master bathroom w large skylight w hallway leading to secondary bedroom w walk in closet. Additional features 3 inch wood shutters, washer & dryer, slate tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, 1 covered plus 1 uncovered parking space. Gated complex and end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4507 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4507 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4507 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4507 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4507 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4507 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

