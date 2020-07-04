4503 Rawlins Street

Amenities

URBAN Living . . . UTILITIES INCLUDED in RENT (Electric, Water, Trash). Located in the Perry Heights neighborhood of Oak Lawn. This fantastic home offers 2BRs - 2.1BA - 1,537 sqft - 2 Car Garage - Private Patio - Balcony off Master BR. This wonderful home has hardwoods throughout (no carpet) & has current paint & other updates. The kitchen has granite countertops & updated cabinets. There is a breakfast area & a formal dining area (flex space - could be a study). Living room has fireplace & high ceilings throughout. Both bedrooms on 2nd level & the master has private balcony. Bathrooms have been updated. Private patio between home & dedicated 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for TV & Internet. Community Pool.