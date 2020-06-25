4503 Fairway Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this elegant and large one bedroom apartment in prestigious Highland Park within walking distance to Whole Foods! Bright and beautiful corner views from big 2nd floor windows. Gorgeous hardwood floors and crown molding in spacious living room, dining room and enormous bedroom with ceiling fan. Great walk-in closet! Separate dining room will accommodate table for 6. Good storage & covered parking spot. Quiet building and nice neighbors, laundry facility on site. This apartment is in the Town of Highland Park and enjoys all of the town amenities including Highland Park schools, parks, tennis courts, swimming pool, library and community social events. Sorry, no pets. Hurry, won't last long!