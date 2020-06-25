All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4503 Fairway Street

4503 Fairway Street · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Fairway Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out on this elegant and large one bedroom apartment in prestigious Highland Park within walking distance to Whole Foods! Bright and beautiful corner views from big 2nd floor windows. Gorgeous hardwood floors and crown molding in spacious living room, dining room and enormous bedroom with ceiling fan. Great walk-in closet! Separate dining room will accommodate table for 6. Good storage & covered parking spot. Quiet building and nice neighbors, laundry facility on site. This apartment is in the Town of Highland Park and enjoys all of the town amenities including Highland Park schools, parks, tennis courts, swimming pool, library and community social events. Sorry, no pets. Hurry, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Fairway Street have any available units?
4503 Fairway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Fairway Street have?
Some of 4503 Fairway Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Fairway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Fairway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Fairway Street pet-friendly?
No, 4503 Fairway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4503 Fairway Street offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Fairway Street offers parking.
Does 4503 Fairway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 Fairway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Fairway Street have a pool?
Yes, 4503 Fairway Street has a pool.
Does 4503 Fairway Street have accessible units?
No, 4503 Fairway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Fairway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Fairway Street has units with dishwashers.

