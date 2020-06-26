Amenities
Renter Fixer Upper 4438 Cicero St. Dallas TX - Property Id: 179690
Renter Fixer Upper
5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths
Kitchen Cabinets needed and to be installed
Kitchen counter tops needed and installed
paint needed throughout. material onsite
minor plumbing to connect toilet, facets, kitchen sink & laundry sink
install flooring needed. material onsite
bathroom tile install needed. material onsite
wall trim needed material onsite and I will purchase
insulation needs to be installed. I will purchase
air duct needs to be ran. I will purchase
ac unit needs to be reconnected.
Pet deposit required
bedroom window needs to be repaird
Installs and repairs to be completed within 60 calendar days after move in
