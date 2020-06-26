Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renter Fixer Upper 4438 Cicero St. Dallas TX - Property Id: 179690



Renter Fixer Upper



5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths



Kitchen Cabinets needed and to be installed

Kitchen counter tops needed and installed



paint needed throughout. material onsite



minor plumbing to connect toilet, facets, kitchen sink & laundry sink



install flooring needed. material onsite



bathroom tile install needed. material onsite



wall trim needed material onsite and I will purchase



insulation needs to be installed. I will purchase



air duct needs to be ran. I will purchase



ac unit needs to be reconnected.



Pet deposit required



bedroom window needs to be repaird



Installs and repairs to be completed within 60 calendar days after move in

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179690

Property Id 179690



(RLNE5374515)