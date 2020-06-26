All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:38 PM

4438 Cicero St

4438 Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Cicero Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renter Fixer Upper 4438 Cicero St. Dallas TX - Property Id: 179690

Renter Fixer Upper

5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths

Kitchen Cabinets needed and to be installed
Kitchen counter tops needed and installed

paint needed throughout. material onsite

minor plumbing to connect toilet, facets, kitchen sink & laundry sink

install flooring needed. material onsite

bathroom tile install needed. material onsite

wall trim needed material onsite and I will purchase

insulation needs to be installed. I will purchase

air duct needs to be ran. I will purchase

ac unit needs to be reconnected.

Pet deposit required

bedroom window needs to be repaird

Installs and repairs to be completed within 60 calendar days after move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179690
Property Id 179690

(RLNE5374515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Cicero St have any available units?
4438 Cicero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4438 Cicero St currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Cicero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Cicero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 Cicero St is pet friendly.
Does 4438 Cicero St offer parking?
No, 4438 Cicero St does not offer parking.
Does 4438 Cicero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Cicero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Cicero St have a pool?
No, 4438 Cicero St does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Cicero St have accessible units?
No, 4438 Cicero St does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Cicero St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Cicero St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4438 Cicero St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4438 Cicero St has units with air conditioning.

