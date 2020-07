Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular 2 bedroom 1.5 bath split-level townhome in small quiet complex near West Village, Highland Park and Downtown. Original hardwood floors in upstairs living-dining area with soaring ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, charming dining or office area in living area with a beautiful bay window in the kitchen allowing abundance of natural light & gorgeous view. Cozy and charming unit. Spacious master suite has French doors leading to private patio. Available now.