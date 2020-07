Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this cute 2 bdrm 1 bath home that has been freshly renovated. New paint, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom. You will enjoy the backyard with privacy fence. Rent includes stackable washer and dryer. App Fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $850. Contact us to schedule a viewing of this property.