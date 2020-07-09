4424 Vandelia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Rare opportunity in highly sought after Perry Heights, custom built by renowned architect Pedro Aguiree well located on a tree lined street. Beautiful front yard w Southern Magnolia, Bamboo& Crepe Myrtle. Lush backyd & covered porches invites your family gatherings. Home offers 22 ft ceilings & wood flrs in the main areas. Ample windows for natural light. Each bedrm has an en suite bath w. walk in closets. Kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite tops, island & high end appliances. Spacious Open Floorplan. Your Spa like Master Retreat offers sep shower, jacuzzi tub, bidet & his & her vanities. Hm has recent paint & carpet. Backyd incls 26 ft rolling gate w remote to extend usable yard & 339 sq ft Work shop.Hurry