All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4424 Vandelia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4424 Vandelia Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

4424 Vandelia Street

4424 Vandelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4424 Vandelia Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity in highly sought after Perry Heights, custom built by renowned architect Pedro Aguiree well located on a tree lined street. Beautiful front yard w Southern Magnolia, Bamboo& Crepe Myrtle. Lush backyd & covered porches invites your family gatherings. Home offers 22 ft ceilings & wood flrs in the main areas. Ample windows for natural light. Each bedrm has an en suite bath w. walk in closets. Kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite tops, island & high end appliances. Spacious Open Floorplan. Your Spa like Master Retreat offers sep shower, jacuzzi tub, bidet & his & her vanities. Hm has recent paint & carpet. Backyd incls 26 ft rolling gate w remote to extend usable yard & 339 sq ft Work shop.Hurry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Vandelia Street have any available units?
4424 Vandelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Vandelia Street have?
Some of 4424 Vandelia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Vandelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Vandelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Vandelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Vandelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4424 Vandelia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Vandelia Street offers parking.
Does 4424 Vandelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Vandelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Vandelia Street have a pool?
No, 4424 Vandelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Vandelia Street have accessible units?
No, 4424 Vandelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Vandelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Vandelia Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University