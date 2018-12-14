All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 11 2019 at 3:51 PM

4411 Mckinney Ave

4411 McKinney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4411 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible 3 story Condo in the Heart of Uptown. Within walking distance to great shops and dining in Knox-Henderson and to Katy Trail. Open floor plan with amazing 10 ft ceilings. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Gorgeous master bedroom, upgraded shower and tub, large walk-in closet and double balconies with incredible views. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Mckinney Ave have any available units?
4411 Mckinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Mckinney Ave have?
Some of 4411 Mckinney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Mckinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Mckinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Mckinney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Mckinney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Mckinney Ave offer parking?
No, 4411 Mckinney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Mckinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Mckinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Mckinney Ave have a pool?
No, 4411 Mckinney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Mckinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4411 Mckinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Mckinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Mckinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

