All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4411 Landrum Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4411 Landrum Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 1
4411 Landrum Ave
4411 Landrum Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4411 Landrum Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
4411 Landrum Ave Available 10/01/19 Coming in October : 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Dallas -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5118433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have any available units?
4411 Landrum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4411 Landrum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Landrum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Landrum Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave offer parking?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have a pool?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have accessible units?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Landrum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Landrum Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4411 Landrum Ave has units with air conditioning.
