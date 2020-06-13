101 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hill, TX📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Cedar Hill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Cedar Hill is part of the Best Southwest family of Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs that includes neighboring Duncanville and DeSoto. In general, this amalgamation of southern cities is more affordable than suburbs to the north, so finding inexpensive apartments in Cedar Hill won’t be too difficult.
Unlike its neighboring cities, Cedar Hill is still in the development process. New shopping centers, which opened throughout the early 2000s, have brought in a new population too the area. These shopping centers, including Uptown Village and Cedar Hill Crossings, are where you’ll do most of your shopping and dining at chain stores and restaurants.
Cedar Hill is divided into two predominant neighborhoods with Highway 67 acting as the border. The neighborhood to the west of the highway is closer to Joe Pool Lake and is generally preferred to the neighborhood to the east. However, on both sides of the dividing line, you won’t have too much difficulty finding something that fits your requirements and price range.
Still, the city itself doesn’t have that much in terms of apartments for rent. Since the development of city’s shopping centers, more upscale apartment buildings have been established. You’ll be able to find rentals in both apartments and condominiums close to the major shopping centers on both sides of Highway 67. Many of these rentals have amenities such as clubhouses, pools and gyms. Expect to pay between $850-1000 for a two-bedroom pad in these buildings. For what it’s worth, the apartment buildings located closer to downtown Cedar Hill are older and have fewer amenities. Make sure you scope out the area signing that dotted line.
If you’re looking for rental homes in the Cedar Hill area, you’re in luck. A lot of foreclosures throughout the past 10 years have made many homes available for rent at affordable prices. While the east side generally has more rental homes available, you should be able to find a great house fairly easily in either neighborhood. Rental homes generally range between $1000and $1300 depending on the size.
Now, let’s talk brass tacks. Yes, there are a wide variety of rental options for the new resident, but Cedar Hill is primarily a suburb. Therefore, many landlords want to rent for the long term. That makes finding a short-term lease of anything under a year pretty difficult. However, many of the apartment rentals in Cedar Hill are pet friendly, so you won’t have to worry too much about finding a welcoming rental for Fido, so long as you’re in it for the long haul.
So, welcome to Cedar Hill! Enjoy the quiet, family-friendly lifestyle of this Dallas suburb. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report. Cedar Hill rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Cedar Hill rents increased over the past month
Cedar Hill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Hill stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,560 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Hill
As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Hill, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Hill is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Cedar Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,560 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Cedar Hill.
- While Cedar Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Hill than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Cedar Hill is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.