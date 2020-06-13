101 Apartments for rent in Cedar Hill, TX

Apartment Hunting Guide for Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill is part of the Best Southwest family of Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs that includes neighboring Duncanville and DeSoto. In general, this amalgamation of southern cities is more affordable than suburbs to the north, so finding inexpensive apartments in Cedar Hill won’t be too difficult.

Unlike its neighboring cities, Cedar Hill is still in the development process. New shopping centers, which opened throughout the early 2000s, have brought in a new population too the area. These shopping centers, including Uptown Village and Cedar Hill Crossings, are where you’ll do most of your shopping and dining at chain stores and restaurants.

Cedar Hill is divided into two predominant neighborhoods with Highway 67 acting as the border. The neighborhood to the west of the highway is closer to Joe Pool Lake and is generally preferred to the neighborhood to the east. However, on both sides of the dividing line, you won’t have too much difficulty finding something that fits your requirements and price range.

Still, the city itself doesn’t have that much in terms of apartments for rent. Since the development of city’s shopping centers, more upscale apartment buildings have been established. You’ll be able to find rentals in both apartments and condominiums close to the major shopping centers on both sides of Highway 67. Many of these rentals have amenities such as clubhouses, pools and gyms. Expect to pay between $850-1000 for a two-bedroom pad in these buildings. For what it’s worth, the apartment buildings located closer to downtown Cedar Hill are older and have fewer amenities. Make sure you scope out the area signing that dotted line.

If you’re looking for rental homes in the Cedar Hill area, you’re in luck. A lot of foreclosures throughout the past 10 years have made many homes available for rent at affordable prices. While the east side generally has more rental homes available, you should be able to find a great house fairly easily in either neighborhood. Rental homes generally range between $1000and $1300 depending on the size.

Now, let’s talk brass tacks. Yes, there are a wide variety of rental options for the new resident, but Cedar Hill is primarily a suburb. Therefore, many landlords want to rent for the long term. That makes finding a short-term lease of anything under a year pretty difficult. However, many of the apartment rentals in Cedar Hill are pet friendly, so you won’t have to worry too much about finding a welcoming rental for Fido, so long as you’re in it for the long haul.

So, welcome to Cedar Hill! Enjoy the quiet, family-friendly lifestyle of this Dallas suburb. Happy hunting!