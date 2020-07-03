All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

4410 Sycamore Street

4410 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Sycamore Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Located in Old East Dallas. Updated 3 bd 2 bth with a large shaded fenced back yard. Close distance to Baylor Medical, Swiss Dog Park, Baylor Dart Station and the new Epic Deep Elm Business Entertainment Center. Contemporary with vaulted ceilings and tiles throughout. Upgrades include new efficient windows, complete AC unit, water heater, air jet soaking bathtub & oversize Samsung washer & dryer. Kitchen has been upgraded with high end Samsung SS appliances. Additional storage room and shed not listed in sqft. Set up and wired for electric vehicles, able to charge own car in garage or outside parking. Less than 2 miles to Downtown, Uptown, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, Knox-Henderson, Deep Ellum, Park Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Sycamore Street have any available units?
4410 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 4410 Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 4410 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 4410 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 4410 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.

