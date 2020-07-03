4410 Sycamore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Located in Old East Dallas. Updated 3 bd 2 bth with a large shaded fenced back yard. Close distance to Baylor Medical, Swiss Dog Park, Baylor Dart Station and the new Epic Deep Elm Business Entertainment Center. Contemporary with vaulted ceilings and tiles throughout. Upgrades include new efficient windows, complete AC unit, water heater, air jet soaking bathtub & oversize Samsung washer & dryer. Kitchen has been upgraded with high end Samsung SS appliances. Additional storage room and shed not listed in sqft. Set up and wired for electric vehicles, able to charge own car in garage or outside parking. Less than 2 miles to Downtown, Uptown, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, Knox-Henderson, Deep Ellum, Park Cities.