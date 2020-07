Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see townhome close to Deep Ellum!! - Unique 3 story town-home with 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a 2 car garage! Open concept with large living and dining space. Few blocks from Deep Ellum, 5 minutes to Downtown and walking distance to Baylor Hospital. Enjoy the summer nights on the patio. A must see! Call to view today! Pets are allowed-20 lbs or less **NOTE-CAN COME FURNISHED FOR $3200 A MONTH AND $3150 DEPOSIT**



(RLNE5738464)