4346 Cole Ave. 2

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Victorian Beauty



Live in this Beautiful Victorian house in the South Highlands



Fully Furnished with all bills paid plus internet.



2nd floor apartment. Private entrance, great open space, lots of natural light!

Large lofted bedroom, hardwood floors through out. Kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range, Refrigerator, washer and dryer,



Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, retail, nightlife, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Apple Store, The Katy Trail, and much more!



This unit does come with furnished option, Looking for 2 year lease.

No Dogs Allowed



