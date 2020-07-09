All apartments in Dallas
/
Dallas, TX
/
4346 Cole Ave. 2
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

4346 Cole Ave. 2

4346 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Victorian Beauty - Property Id: 270903

Live in this Beautiful Victorian house in the South Highlands

Fully Furnished with all bills paid plus internet.

2nd floor apartment. Private entrance, great open space, lots of natural light!
Large lofted bedroom, hardwood floors through out. Kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range, Refrigerator, washer and dryer,

Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, retail, nightlife, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Apple Store, The Katy Trail, and much more!

This unit does come with furnished option, Looking for 2 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270903
Property Id 270903

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5742523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have any available units?
4346 Cole Ave. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have?
Some of 4346 Cole Ave. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Cole Ave. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Cole Ave. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Cole Ave. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 offer parking?
No, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have a pool?
No, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have accessible units?
No, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Cole Ave. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4346 Cole Ave. 2 has units with dishwashers.

