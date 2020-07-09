4346 Cole Ave. 2

Amenities
Victorian Beauty - Property Id: 270903
Live in this Beautiful Victorian house in the South Highlands
Fully Furnished with all bills paid plus internet.
2nd floor apartment. Private entrance, great open space, lots of natural light!
Large lofted bedroom, hardwood floors through out. Kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range, Refrigerator, washer and dryer,
Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, retail, nightlife, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Apple Store, The Katy Trail, and much more!
This unit does come with furnished option, Looking for 2 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270903
No Dogs Allowed
