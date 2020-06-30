All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4333 Gilbert Avenue

4333 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Stunning and sleek, this modern condo offers amenities galore. Master bedroom has beautiful Hardwoods and Large wood louvers that can be opened for additional lighting or closed for privacy . Kitchen island has ample room for seating and storage. Stainless Steal appliances finish out the kitchen. Large whirlpool refrigerator. Master bathroom has walk in shower custom seamless Glass shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Covered balcony with sliding screen and glass door. Beautiful view overlook the complex with gorgeous trees. Location is hard to beat on the border between Oak Lawn and Highland Park. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces 1 is covered one is not. 2 Spaces. This unit does not offer storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4333 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4333 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Gilbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4333 Gilbert Avenue has a pool.
Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

