4333 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool elevator

Stunning and sleek, this modern condo offers amenities galore. Master bedroom has beautiful Hardwoods and Large wood louvers that can be opened for additional lighting or closed for privacy . Kitchen island has ample room for seating and storage. Stainless Steal appliances finish out the kitchen. Large whirlpool refrigerator. Master bathroom has walk in shower custom seamless Glass shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Covered balcony with sliding screen and glass door. Beautiful view overlook the complex with gorgeous trees. Location is hard to beat on the border between Oak Lawn and Highland Park. Includes 2 reserved parking spaces 1 is covered one is not. 2 Spaces. This unit does not offer storage unit.