Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Come see this stunning Condo in Oaklawn! Close to everything you could want! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living and kitchen areas, extra long two-car garage great for large trucks or storage. Appliances included! Enjoy the balcony off the Master bedroom. Brand new energy efficient, two-stage HVAC system installed in July 2019, with wi-fi thermostat that doubles as a Nexia smart-home device hub. Water and Sewer included.