Dallas, TX
4314 Northcrest
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

4314 Northcrest

4314 Northcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Northcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Enjoy a fire on your front porch w- neighbors this fall or jump in the pool to cool off this summer. White oak herringbone wood floors throughout your main rooms downstairs show pure elegance. Open concept makes living&entertaining effortless so family&friends can enjoy the entire home. Chef style kitchen w-12x5 center island, lots of custom cabinets & wall of windows overlooking the pool&backyard. Lg utility room, craft room&mud room help manage the daily chores of a family. Master w- spa-like bathroom &13x13 custom WIC gives you a private retreat. 2nd bedroom downstairs w- private bath & entry into the master closet ideal for a nursery. Designer finishes throughout. Located near many great private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Northcrest have any available units?
4314 Northcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Northcrest have?
Some of 4314 Northcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Northcrest currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Northcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Northcrest pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Northcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4314 Northcrest offer parking?
No, 4314 Northcrest does not offer parking.
Does 4314 Northcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Northcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Northcrest have a pool?
Yes, 4314 Northcrest has a pool.
Does 4314 Northcrest have accessible units?
No, 4314 Northcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Northcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Northcrest does not have units with dishwashers.

