4314 Northcrest

Enjoy a fire on your front porch w- neighbors this fall or jump in the pool to cool off this summer. White oak herringbone wood floors throughout your main rooms downstairs show pure elegance. Open concept makes living&entertaining effortless so family&friends can enjoy the entire home. Chef style kitchen w-12x5 center island, lots of custom cabinets & wall of windows overlooking the pool&backyard. Lg utility room, craft room&mud room help manage the daily chores of a family. Master w- spa-like bathroom &13x13 custom WIC gives you a private retreat. 2nd bedroom downstairs w- private bath & entry into the master closet ideal for a nursery. Designer finishes throughout. Located near many great private schools.