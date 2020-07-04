All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4308 N Cresthaven Road

4308 North Cresthaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

4308 North Cresthaven Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable Bluffview Estates. Hardwoods throughout, and a Chef's kitchen with large island, and breakfast bar with room for the entire family enhances the livability of this home. The Kitchen boasts a Viking range, Subzero Refrigerator, Walk-in Pantry, Butler's Pantry, and opens up to the Den. There is a convenient study downstairs with built-ins. The huge master bedroom suite has a garden tub, and large closet. Bonus guest bedroom with private bath. A floored storage room above the detached garage provides ample storage. Don't miss this one gorgeous property in a beautiful and desirable area, with lots of trees!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have any available units?
4308 N Cresthaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have?
Some of 4308 N Cresthaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 N Cresthaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
4308 N Cresthaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 N Cresthaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 4308 N Cresthaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 4308 N Cresthaven Road offers parking.
Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 N Cresthaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have a pool?
No, 4308 N Cresthaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have accessible units?
No, 4308 N Cresthaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 N Cresthaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 N Cresthaven Road has units with dishwashers.

