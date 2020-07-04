4308 N Cresthaven Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable Bluffview Estates. Hardwoods throughout, and a Chef's kitchen with large island, and breakfast bar with room for the entire family enhances the livability of this home. The Kitchen boasts a Viking range, Subzero Refrigerator, Walk-in Pantry, Butler's Pantry, and opens up to the Den. There is a convenient study downstairs with built-ins. The huge master bedroom suite has a garden tub, and large closet. Bonus guest bedroom with private bath. A floored storage room above the detached garage provides ample storage. Don't miss this one gorgeous property in a beautiful and desirable area, with lots of trees!!