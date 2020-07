Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 story remodeled home built in 2012 ready for new tenant. Home has recent paint inside and out, granite counters, stainless steel appliance, laminate floors, new fixtures and much more. All bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and half bath downstairs for guest. Very large and spacious Den plus home sits on huge lot. Won't last long.