4302 Mckinney Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:18 AM

4302 Mckinney Avenue

4302 McKinney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4302 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the heart of uptown and walking distance to Knox, The Guest House on Mckinney has been completely re-imagined. All new everything this spacious open concept studio features washer dryer in the unit, espresso stained hard wood flooring, crown moldings, new baseboards, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans, new windows, and much more. The kitchens have all new cabinetry and hardware, 3M granite counter tops with undermount sink, a suite of premium stainless steel appliances, and island. Bathroom has a new vanity and mirror, nickel plated hardware, new toilet and tub, and light grey marble tile. The Guest House has been professionally landscaped and irrigated. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4302 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4302 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4302 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

