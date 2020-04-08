All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 AM

424 Classen Drive

424 Classen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

424 Classen Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Lake Highlands neighborhood , 15 minutes from SMU. Lots of trees, large lots, close to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda and the Arboretum. Also, not far from downtown without the expressway drive. This lovely, open feel, 3 bedroom home is light and bright with lots of windows and built in storage everywhere including cabinets in the utility room. Storage shed in large backyard. All appliances included - stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. All in good condition. Granite-like counters in kitchen, tile in the bathroom. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Small deck in front yard. Great for table and chairs and visiting with neighbors. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot.

