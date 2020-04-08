424 Classen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Lake Highlands neighborhood , 15 minutes from SMU. Lots of trees, large lots, close to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda and the Arboretum. Also, not far from downtown without the expressway drive. This lovely, open feel, 3 bedroom home is light and bright with lots of windows and built in storage everywhere including cabinets in the utility room. Storage shed in large backyard. All appliances included - stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. All in good condition. Granite-like counters in kitchen, tile in the bathroom. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Small deck in front yard. Great for table and chairs and visiting with neighbors. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.