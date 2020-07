Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently updated 1 bedroom in the heart of uptown. Updates include new floors, new paint, and brand new stainless appliances in the kitchen. Unit is in the back quiet corner of the complex and comes with new light fixtures, and a large walk in closet. Within walking distance to Knox Henderson.