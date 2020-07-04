4235 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Soft Contemporary 4 story condo located in the desirable Uptown area. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Fantastic views of the downtown skyline from the private rooftop deck. Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 3 and half baths, high ceilings and lots of windows. Designer finish-out includes Bamboo Hardwood floors in the living areas, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, beautiful Granite counters, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Easy access to downtown and all major freeways.