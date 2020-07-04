All apartments in Dallas
4235 Holland Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

4235 Holland Avenue

4235 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Soft Contemporary 4 story condo located in the desirable Uptown area. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Fantastic views of the downtown skyline from the private rooftop deck. Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 3 and half baths, high ceilings and lots of windows. Designer finish-out includes Bamboo Hardwood floors in the living areas, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, beautiful Granite counters, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Easy access to downtown and all major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4235 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4235 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4235 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4235 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4235 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4235 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4235 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

