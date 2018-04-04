4230 N Roseland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful town home community each home features a fenced backyard, 2nd floor balcony, roof top terrace and spilt bedrooms, located just a few blocks from Henderson Avenue. Four homes available for rent all with large open floor plans and designer features such as quartz counters, hardwoods and gorgeous kitchen appliances. Fully furnished with 65-inch Samsung tv with Spectrum Gold package included on 1 tv only, sewer, water and trash included, tenant only pays electricity. 1 King, 1 Queen, 1 twin bunk bed and a fold out couch, 2 car garage with remotes and a security touch pad door entry lock. Move in ready in this prime location with amazing amenities!