Dallas, TX
4230 N Roseland Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 PM

4230 N Roseland Avenue

4230 Roseland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Roseland Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful town home community each home features a fenced backyard, 2nd floor balcony, roof top terrace and spilt bedrooms, located just a few blocks from Henderson Avenue. Four homes available for rent all with large open floor plans and designer features such as quartz counters, hardwoods and gorgeous kitchen appliances. Fully furnished with 65-inch Samsung tv with Spectrum Gold package included on 1 tv only, sewer, water and trash included, tenant only pays electricity. 1 King, 1 Queen, 1 twin bunk bed and a fold out couch, 2 car garage with remotes and a security touch pad door entry lock. Move in ready in this prime location with amazing amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have any available units?
4230 N Roseland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have?
Some of 4230 N Roseland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 N Roseland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4230 N Roseland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 N Roseland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4230 N Roseland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4230 N Roseland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 N Roseland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4230 N Roseland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4230 N Roseland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 N Roseland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 N Roseland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

