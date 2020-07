Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly remodeled home with an open floor plan, cozy curb appeal with an inviting entry. Master bathroom is designed with luxury in mind. Kitchen is made for gathering and the cook in the house. Gas stovetop and convenient to the two dinning areas. Wet Bar is accessible to both the patio and the living room areas. Utility room is spacious with a sink for cleaning away the outdoors. Two car garage with workbench and a lot of room for storage. Pool maintenance is included in lease.