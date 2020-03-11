4225 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and value! Gas, trash, water and monitored alarm are included in the rent. Wonderful townhome style condo with a great floor plan. Split bedroom suites and utility room located on the top floor. Master suite with a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with granite countertops in the kitchen, an eat-in bar, and new hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas. Oversized attached 2 car tandem garage. Nice fenced-in ground floor patio and 2nd floor balcony. Katy Trail, Travis Walk, Knox Henderson, and Uptown areas are all a short stroll away.



New pictures coming soon.