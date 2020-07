Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This 2 bedroom home has been recently updated with today's paint color, wood flooring, lighting, and a mantle for this floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Very nice secluded home in sought after North Dallas neighborhood with tennis court and Olympic size pool. Just minutes to Brookhaven College, LBJ, and Tollway. Low maintenance. HOA maintains front yard.