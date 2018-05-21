All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4217 Munger Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:58 PM

4217 Munger Avenue

4217 Munger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Munger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
East Village New Construction. Be the first to live in this thoughtfully designed Tri-level townhome. This home offers natural light throughout and complemented by clean lines and modern finishes. The spacious living room gives way to an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, custom cabinets, Bosch appliances, and built-in beverage fridge. Multiple outdoor living spaces including a private backyard with artificial turf, second-floor balcony, and rooftop deck providing spectacular views of downtown. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Munger Avenue have any available units?
4217 Munger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Munger Avenue have?
Some of 4217 Munger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Munger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Munger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Munger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Munger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4217 Munger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Munger Avenue offers parking.
Does 4217 Munger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 Munger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Munger Avenue have a pool?
No, 4217 Munger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Munger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4217 Munger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Munger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Munger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

