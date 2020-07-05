All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4215 Rosser Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4215 Rosser Square
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

4215 Rosser Square

4215 Rosser Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4215 Rosser Square, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Update October 25 2019 Owner has authorized short term rental for folks displaced due to tornado damage. See attachment for additional information or call agent.
Clean crisp and contemporary with a newly remodeled kitchen and an open concept. Cool fireplace, high ceiling, lots of light and nestled in a exclusive community with all the perks. Manicured wrap around back yard area to accommodate small pets. Additional perks include a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Pets are limited to 20 pounds or under. Centrally located, a skip to 635, a jump to the tollway and a leap to 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Rosser Square have any available units?
4215 Rosser Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Rosser Square have?
Some of 4215 Rosser Square's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Rosser Square currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Rosser Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Rosser Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Rosser Square is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Rosser Square offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Rosser Square offers parking.
Does 4215 Rosser Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Rosser Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Rosser Square have a pool?
Yes, 4215 Rosser Square has a pool.
Does 4215 Rosser Square have accessible units?
No, 4215 Rosser Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Rosser Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Rosser Square has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University