Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One updated studio unit, which is part of a duplex. Studio unit would be perfect for flight attendants. Property features hardwood floors, updated bath and outside patio. Newer appliances, paint and wood flooring. Unit comes with a refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer, microwave. Unit has lots of natural light. The unit has front and back entrance and a private front yard and patio. Conveniently located near the airport, tollway, and downtown Dallas.