Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:38 AM

4211 Rawlins Street

4211 Rawlins Street · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Unit #419. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. This contemporary 3-level condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study and a private city yard that is great for pets. The open floor plan provides spacious areas for living and entertaining, with warm finishes throughout; hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace. Large master suite provides the perfect retreat, featuring a sitting area, balcony, 2 closets and private bath with dual sinks, oversized tub and separate glass shower. Second bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor, ideal for guests or additional residents. HOA dues include well-maintained grounds with pool & grill, as well as water,trash,sewer and gas..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Rawlins Street have any available units?
4211 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 4211 Rawlins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Rawlins Street is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 4211 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Rawlins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Rawlins Street have a pool?
Yes, 4211 Rawlins Street has a pool.
Does 4211 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 4211 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

