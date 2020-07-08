4211 Rawlins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Unit #419. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. This contemporary 3-level condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study and a private city yard that is great for pets. The open floor plan provides spacious areas for living and entertaining, with warm finishes throughout; hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace. Large master suite provides the perfect retreat, featuring a sitting area, balcony, 2 closets and private bath with dual sinks, oversized tub and separate glass shower. Second bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor, ideal for guests or additional residents. HOA dues include well-maintained grounds with pool & grill, as well as water,trash,sewer and gas..