4207 Country Brook Drive

Bright and open one-story home in gorgeous Country Brook with updates throughout and tons of curb appeal. Wood graces the floors, a neutral paint palate brings warmth to the walls and a superb floor plan makes this home stand out. Lofted ceilings throughout increase the grandeur! The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bathroom has been remodeled with tile floors, soaking tub and huge shower with frame-less glass doors. Sit in the family room and overlook the lush backyard through a wall of french doors. The backyard offers tons of grass and covered patio. This one is special! Welcome Home!