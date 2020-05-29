All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:06 AM

4207 Country Brook Drive

4207 Country Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Country Brook Dr, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and open one-story home in gorgeous Country Brook with updates throughout and tons of curb appeal. Wood graces the floors, a neutral paint palate brings warmth to the walls and a superb floor plan makes this home stand out. Lofted ceilings throughout increase the grandeur! The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bathroom has been remodeled with tile floors, soaking tub and huge shower with frame-less glass doors. Sit in the family room and overlook the lush backyard through a wall of french doors. The backyard offers tons of grass and covered patio. This one is special! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Country Brook Drive have any available units?
4207 Country Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Country Brook Drive have?
Some of 4207 Country Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Country Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Country Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Country Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Country Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4207 Country Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4207 Country Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4207 Country Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Country Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Country Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 4207 Country Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Country Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 Country Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Country Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Country Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

