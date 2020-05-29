All apartments in Dallas
4205 Gloster Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:45 AM

4205 Gloster Road

4205 Gloster Road · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Gloster Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled Austin stone home in the much desired Preston Hollow neighborhood. A beautiful back patio with a fireplace, built-in heaters, ceiling fans and an outdoor kitchen opens onto the park like backyard, designed and maintained by Clint Horticulture. The yard is surrounded by a double walled and insulated privacy fence along with an automatic gate across the driveway. The inside includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, refinished hardwoods, recessed lighting, a gourmet kitchen with with a commercial stainless gas range and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Gloster Road have any available units?
4205 Gloster Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Gloster Road have?
Some of 4205 Gloster Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Gloster Road currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Gloster Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Gloster Road pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Gloster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4205 Gloster Road offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Gloster Road offers parking.
Does 4205 Gloster Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Gloster Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Gloster Road have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Gloster Road has a pool.
Does 4205 Gloster Road have accessible units?
No, 4205 Gloster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Gloster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Gloster Road has units with dishwashers.

