Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:29 AM

4202 Briargrove Lane

4202 Briargrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Briargrove Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Update for this Open Concept home, in desired Bent Tree West. Huge Living area with two Living and 2 Dining areas. Too many updates to list, to name some - New Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Quartz counters in Living and Bathrooms, Designer Lighting, Bathrooms redone, Double Vanities, Walk in closets and a standing Tub in master. HVAC replaced 2020, Roof replaced end of 2017. New electric Box 2019. Large Outdoor Patio is covered and extends to the Pool and Spa, Large side yard for the pets.
If you would like a Virtual Showing, Please let us know! We can do it on Facetime, Zoom Or Whatsapp or send you a 360 Virtual tour and Videos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Briargrove Lane have any available units?
4202 Briargrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Briargrove Lane have?
Some of 4202 Briargrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Briargrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Briargrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Briargrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Briargrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Briargrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Briargrove Lane offers parking.
Does 4202 Briargrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Briargrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Briargrove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Briargrove Lane has a pool.
Does 4202 Briargrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4202 Briargrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Briargrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Briargrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

