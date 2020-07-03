4202 Briargrove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing Update for this Open Concept home, in desired Bent Tree West. Huge Living area with two Living and 2 Dining areas. Too many updates to list, to name some - New Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Quartz counters in Living and Bathrooms, Designer Lighting, Bathrooms redone, Double Vanities, Walk in closets and a standing Tub in master. HVAC replaced 2020, Roof replaced end of 2017. New electric Box 2019. Large Outdoor Patio is covered and extends to the Pool and Spa, Large side yard for the pets.

If you would like a Virtual Showing, Please let us know! We can do it on Facetime, Zoom Or Whatsapp or send you a 360 Virtual tour and Videos.