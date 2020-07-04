All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4151 Herschel Avenue

4151 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4151 Herschel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulous owner seeking similar type tenant! This sleek, modern 2 story duplex was completed in 2017 and is located on one of the most desirable Oak Lawn streets just blocks south of Highland Park. Turtle Creek, Katy Trail & some of the best Dallas restaurants are within walking distance. 12' Living Room ceiling and a wall of sliding glass doors fill the house with natural light. The luxurious Master suite has two walk in closets and designer tile floors and walls. The other 2 bedrooms, one up & one down each have their own full bath. The home features hardwood flooring, Lutron lighting, remote operated window shades, Thermador appliances, instant hot water, tons of closet space & many other stylish details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
4151 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 4151 Herschel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Herschel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Herschel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4151 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Herschel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4151 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Herschel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4151 Herschel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4151 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4151 Herschel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

