4151 Herschel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous owner seeking similar type tenant! This sleek, modern 2 story duplex was completed in 2017 and is located on one of the most desirable Oak Lawn streets just blocks south of Highland Park. Turtle Creek, Katy Trail & some of the best Dallas restaurants are within walking distance. 12' Living Room ceiling and a wall of sliding glass doors fill the house with natural light. The luxurious Master suite has two walk in closets and designer tile floors and walls. The other 2 bedrooms, one up & one down each have their own full bath. The home features hardwood flooring, Lutron lighting, remote operated window shades, Thermador appliances, instant hot water, tons of closet space & many other stylish details!