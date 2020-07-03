All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 AM

4150 Lawnview Ave

4150 Lawnview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Lawnview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool table
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in East Dallas features brand new vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-C] The home is located near Parkdale Park, Family Dollar, Edna Rowe Elementary School, CJs Billiards Bar and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Lawnview Ave have any available units?
4150 Lawnview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Lawnview Ave have?
Some of 4150 Lawnview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Lawnview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Lawnview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Lawnview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Lawnview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Lawnview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Lawnview Ave offers parking.
Does 4150 Lawnview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Lawnview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Lawnview Ave have a pool?
No, 4150 Lawnview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Lawnview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4150 Lawnview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Lawnview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Lawnview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

