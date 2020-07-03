4150 Lawnview Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool table

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in East Dallas features brand new vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-C] The home is located near Parkdale Park, Family Dollar, Edna Rowe Elementary School, CJs Billiards Bar and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.