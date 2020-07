Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room courtyard internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to our beautiful apartment home community located in Dallas, Texas. 1001 Ross is close in proximity to the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. With the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas World Aquarium, and Klyde Warren Park nearby, there is something for everyone. If you are looking for an apartment home for rent that has convenience and comfort, you have come to the right place.