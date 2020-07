Amenities

Ground floor condo, located in the heart of Oaklawn, situated between Highland Park, Uptown and Downtown, being extremely accessible and convenient! Short distance to Dallas' finest restaurants, West Village, and shopping. Enter this lovely home through a private courtyard! Spacious open concept with cozy fireplace and kitchen with granite countertops and kitchen island. Washer & dryer and fridge. Condo also listed for sale.