4130 Hawthorne

OAK LAWN: ALL utilities, UNLIMITED WI-FI & Laundry use included. Locked-entry 8-unit building. Mail and USPS packages delivered into locked lobby. Bright, light-filled second floor unit with updated kitchen and bath, wood floors. Abundant storage; floor to ceiling built-in cabinets in hallway and bathroom, built-in desk with shelves. Built-in Bookcase and shelves in LR. Off-street parking with dusk to dawn lighting. Sorry, no Pets; no exceptions. 1 mi from Highland Park Village, 3.5 mi to Downtown Dallas. Close to Restaurants, Museums, Entertainment, Shopping, 1 mi. from Katy Trail. This apt is adorable with local Owners that attend to any problems immediately!