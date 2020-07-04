All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

4130 Hawthorne

4130 Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Hawthorne Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
lobby
OAK LAWN: ALL utilities, UNLIMITED WI-FI & Laundry use included. Locked-entry 8-unit building. Mail and USPS packages delivered into locked lobby. Bright, light-filled second floor unit with updated kitchen and bath, wood floors. Abundant storage; floor to ceiling built-in cabinets in hallway and bathroom, built-in desk with shelves. Built-in Bookcase and shelves in LR. Off-street parking with dusk to dawn lighting. Sorry, no Pets; no exceptions. 1 mi from Highland Park Village, 3.5 mi to Downtown Dallas. Close to Restaurants, Museums, Entertainment, Shopping, 1 mi. from Katy Trail. This apt is adorable with local Owners that attend to any problems immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Hawthorne have any available units?
4130 Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Hawthorne have?
Some of 4130 Hawthorne's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Hawthorne pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Hawthorne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4130 Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Hawthorne offers parking.
Does 4130 Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 4130 Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 4130 Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.

