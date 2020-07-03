All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:38 PM

4122 Travis Street

4122 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sophisticated 2-story condo with beautiful hardwoods, museum finished walls, designer lighting, custom blinds, nest thermostat. Large open concept living-dining area with breakfast bar that spans the length of the kitchen. Expansive galley kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs that each have private full bath en-suite and custom closet systems. Laundry closet in upstairs hall. Half bath on first floor. 1 reserved covered parking spot A. 2 covered guest spots first come first serve, also plenty of street parking. Walkable to Katy Trail, Uptown, Knox, just down the street from Beverly's! Includes refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Travis Street have any available units?
4122 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Travis Street have?
Some of 4122 Travis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4122 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4122 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Travis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4122 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4122 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

