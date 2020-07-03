4122 Travis Street

Amenities

Sophisticated 2-story condo with beautiful hardwoods, museum finished walls, designer lighting, custom blinds, nest thermostat. Large open concept living-dining area with breakfast bar that spans the length of the kitchen. Expansive galley kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs that each have private full bath en-suite and custom closet systems. Laundry closet in upstairs hall. Half bath on first floor. 1 reserved covered parking spot A. 2 covered guest spots first come first serve, also plenty of street parking. Walkable to Katy Trail, Uptown, Knox, just down the street from Beverly's! Includes refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, water bill.