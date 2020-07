Amenities

Smart Home in the heart of Dallas Uptown, easy access to restaurants, shops and bars on West village, Knox, Henderson and McKinney Ave, walking distance to Turtle Creek, Katy Trail, near to Dallas downtown Uptown offices, Dallas convention centers, Oak Lawn, Highland Park. Enjoy the 3 stories Townhome, with 2-Car Garage parking. Fridge, washer and dryer stay with the property. Internet included.