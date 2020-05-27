All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4108 Seabury Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:11 PM

4108 Seabury Drive

4108 Seabury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Seabury Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,717 sq ft, 1 story home in Dallas! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Seabury Drive have any available units?
4108 Seabury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Seabury Drive have?
Some of 4108 Seabury Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Seabury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Seabury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Seabury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Seabury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Seabury Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 Seabury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Seabury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Seabury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Seabury Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Seabury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Seabury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Seabury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Seabury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Seabury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

