This three story townhouse is spacious and centrally located in Oak Lawn. One bedroom on first floor with a full bath room, the second floor has the master bedroom as well as a half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room. Third floor has a bonus loft type living room with fireplace. Attached 2 car garage.